Big Game License Draw Results to be Posted June 21

CHEYENNE – For hunters, one of the most exciting days of the year is approaching. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will make draw results available for resident elk, deer and antelope as well as non-resident deer and antelope on June 21 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Everyone who entered the draw will be able to check their results online. Licenses will be mailed to successful applicants by July 30.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can start planning their hunt with some help from the Wyoming Hunt Planner. Updated now are the maps of hunt areas including features like land status, the ability to plot scouting locations, harvest odds from past years and more.

Advertisement

Along with reviewing maps, hunters who haven’t yet purchased a 2018 Conservation Stamp can do that online and, if necessary, buy a special archery license. Elk hunters who are planning to hunt on the National Elk Refuge will need to apply for a National Elk Refuge Permit. Finally, individuals born after Jan. 1, 1966 will also need proof of hunter safety. Wyoming is hosting hunter safety classes now for those who need it.

Applicants who are unsuccessful will have the license fee credit applied back to the credit card they used to apply. Refunded fees should be applied 7 to 10 days business days after June 21. If the credit card was a pre-paid card, expired or canceled a refund check will be mailed in the name of the applicant.

Advertisement

For questions about the draw, license information or how to use the online tools, contact Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT.

Applications for leftover licenses will open on June 25-29; the leftover list will be posted on June 21. Hunters can also still apply for the Wyoming Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta until July 2. Applications for preference points only open July 2.