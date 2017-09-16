Big Game Saturday: Cowboys Host Oregon Ducks

Today is the day Wyoming Cowboy football fans have been looking forward to for some time. The Wyoming Cowboys (1-1) will play host the Oregon Ducks (2-0).

In 2014 when the Wyoming Cowboys and Oregon Ducks met for the first time in football, Wyoming was led by first-year head coach Craig Bohl, while Oregon was led by eventual Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Ducks won that first meeting in Eugene, Oregon, 48-14.

Now in 2017 as the two teams prepare to meet for the second time, Oregon is led by first-year head coach Willie Taggart, while the Cowboys feature junior quarterback Josh Allen, who is ranked by many NFL scouts as a potential first-round draft pick.

Wyoming enters Saturday’s game ranked in the Top 25 in the nation in several defensive categories. The Pokes are ranked No. 19 in scoring defense, allowing opponents only 12.0 points per game. UW is also ranked No. 12 in the NCAA in total defense, giving up only 229.0 yards per game, and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in pass defense, allowing only 73.5 yards per game.

Oregon ranks in the Top 25 in the nation in scoring offense (No. 3, 59.5 points per game), total offense (No. 2, 634.5 yards per game), passing offense (No. 13, 360.0 yards per game) and rushing offense (No. 16, 274.5 yards per game).

With its 27-0 shutout win over Gardner-Webb in last week’s home opener, Wyoming has now won eight of its last nine games played in War Memorial Stadium, including home wins over Air Force, Boise State and San Diego State last year in the regular season. UW’s only home loss during that nine-game stretch was a 27-24 loss in the 2016 Mountain West Championship game to San Diego State.

Today’s Wyoming/Oregon game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed on line at www.99KSIT.com. Pre-game at 4:00 pm with kickoff at 5:00 pm. Mobile apps are avaible at Google Play or at the App store by seraching for WyoRadio.