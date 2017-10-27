Big Volleyball Day For Area Teams With The Start of Regional Play

High School Regional Volleyball Tournaments start up today with many teams trying to qualify for next weekend’s State Tournament.

The 4A West Regional Tournament will start play today at Casper Natrona High School. Fifth seeded Rock Springs will open play at 1:00 p.m. against fourth seeded Evanston. The winner of that match will play again at 4:30 pm against the Jackson/Natrona winner. The loser will play at 6:30 p.m. against the Jackson/Natrona loser in a loser out game. The Lady Tigers must win a least matches to qualify for the State Tournament.

The Green River Lady Wolves, with their number two seed, have an opening round bye and will play Saturday at noon against an opponent determined by Friday’s result. The Lady Wolves are already assured of a State Tournament spot.

In the 3A West Regionals in Riverton, Pinedale will play Cody at 10 a.m., Lyman takes on Lander at 1 p.m. and Mountain View opens play aginst Riverton at 2:30 p.m. All teams could play a second match today depending on their first match results..

In the 2A West Regionals in Lander, Big Piney takes on Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m., Lovell will battle Wind River at 2:30 p.m. and Kemmerer will also play at 2:30 p.m. against Shoshoni. Teams will have second matches today based on earlier results.

The 1A West Tournament is also being playing in Lander. Farson-Eden opens play against Meeteetse at 11:30 this morning. The Lady Pronghorns will have a second match at 4:30 p.m. win or lose.