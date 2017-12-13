Bikes And Bears Registration Coming To A Close Saturday

The final day to register for the Ninth Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway is coming up this Saturday evening. The event, sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls, will be giving away 150 new bicycles (pictured) and 200 cuddly teddy bears.

The free registration is open to children ages 6 – 14. Registration is currently available online through Saturday. Click here for the online registration form.

Registration is available through December 15th at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce, and until December 17th at Ace Hardware in Rock Springs.

The drawing for the bikes and bears will be held on December 17th. Winners will be notified via telephone, the Infinity Power and Controls Facebook page, Wyo4News Facebook page, and WyoRadio Facebook page.