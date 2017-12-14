Bikes and Bears Works With Local Businesses

Bikes and Bears worked with local businesses and community members to make this year’s event extra special.

In its 9th year, the program is keeping things local by obtaining 150 bikes from Ace Hardware. Each bike was meticulously assembled by participants in Life Skills—a program which provides hands on experience for over 40 children and adults with disabilities each year.

Quality control was conducted by Ace Hardware employees who ensured each bike was ready to go to a child this holiday season.

Registration for the Bikes and Bears event is open now with online registration available through Saturday. Click here for the online registration form.

Registration kiosks are available through December 15th at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, and until December 17th at Ace Hardware in Rock Springs.

Infinity Power and Controls owner Bruce Pivic was inspired to begin the bike giveaway by an event held in Rock Springs throughout his childhood. For 50 years, Sweetwater Cable TV gave away 100 bikes each year on their news program. Pivic remembers sitting in front of his television set as a child anxiously waiting to hear the bike winners. He never did win a bike, but the memories of the excitement brought by the program never left him.

Nine years ago, Pivic asked Frank Carolla from Sweetwater Cable TV if he would approve of Infinity Power and Controls starting a similar program. Carollo gave Pivic his blessing, and Infinity Power and Controls began giving away bicycles in 2009. In 2010, Pivic added teddy bears from St. Jude Children’s Hospital—and Bikes and Bears was born.

The drawing for Bikes and Bears will be held on December 17th. Winners will be notified via telephone, the Infinity Power and Controls Facebook page, Wyo4News Facebook page, and WyoRadio Facebook page.