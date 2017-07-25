Bill Dahlin Announces Candidacy For Wyoming Governor

Sheridan businessman Bill Dahlin is announcing his candidacy for Governor of Wyoming.

Diversification of the state economy the centerpiece of his campaign for Governor of Wyoming.

Dahlin, who is a Republican, became the first 2018 candidate for Governor of Wyoming on June 20 when he created the Dahlin for Governor committee. Candidates cannot formally file for office with the Wyoming Secretary of State office until the time between May 17 and June 1 of 2018.

Dahlin has created a website www.DahlinForGovernor.com and Facebook page Dahlin For Governor. Check these sites for more information and upcoming events around the state.

In a press release Dahlin said “We can strengthen the existing energy sector, existing businesses, and diversify the business base. With your vote, first August 21, 2018 in the primary, then November 6, 2018, we can co-own a new direction for a more stable Wyoming”