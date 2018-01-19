Bingo at Young at Heart Tuesday

Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Bingo night on Tuesday.

Bingo is played the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Young at Heard Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. on January 23, 2018.

Buy in for Bingo is $12 and includes everything needed for all 15 games played. The event includes 100% payout with a $100 prize for the blackout game and the rest of the funds split between the remaining 14 games.

Participants must by 18 to play, parents may bring their children along if they wish.