Bitter Creek Boutique Holiday Craft and Gift Boutique Today and Tomorrow

November 17, 2017

Bitter Creek Boutique Holiday ShowThe Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique takes place today and tomorrow at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

Preferred shopping runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today with an admission fee of $3.

Free shopping takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow. Strollers are welcome during free shopping on Saturday.

The Gift and Craft Boutique offers a variety of crafts and holiday gifts for the season.

