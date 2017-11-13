Latest

Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique Friday and Saturday

November 13, 2017

The Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

Preferred shopping runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday with an admission fee of $3.

Free shopping takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Strollers are welcome during free shopping on Saturday.

The Gift and Craft Boutique offers a variety of crafts and holiday gifts for the season.

 

