Bitter Creek Dog Park Gets New Sod

Rock Springs area dogs have a treat waiting for them at the Bitter Creek Dog Bark. Workers from the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, along with Rock Springs Councilman Tim Savage, laid 6500 square feet of new grass sod.

Advertisement

The sod, part of the Bitter Creek Dog Park expansion, was funded with a grant from Rock Springs Rotary Club.

According to a press release from Savage, “Dog owners have been waiting expectantly for the completion of the small dog park and laying the sod is a major step in making that happen.” The park addition also has tunnels for the dogs to go through and rock features to climb on.

Advertisement

Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansing said, ”It will take several weeks for the sod to root adequately but should be ready for Fido by late September.”