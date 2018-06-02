Black Bear Hunt Area 12 Closed

GREEN RIVER—Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 12, Pine Mountain, closed at 1 p.m., Friday, June 1.

Hunt area 12 has a female mortality limit of one female in the spring and one female in the fall. Black bear hunting seasons close when the female mortality quota is reached, or on the closing day, whichever comes first.

Bear hunters are reminded to pick up a copy of the 2018 Black Bear Hunting Regulations. Bear hunters are required to call the black bear mortality limit hotline before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting black bear. The black bear mortality limit hotline is 800-264-1280. Information on hunt area closures and quotas is updated on a daily basis. Any harvested bear must be reported to a game warden, biologist, or Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office within 72 hours.