Black Bear Hunt Area 9 Closed

BAGGS—Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, the Sierra Madres Bear Management Unit, closed at 2:30 pm on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Hunt area 9 has a female mortality quota of five females in the fall. Black bear hunting seasons close when the mortality quota is reached, or on the closing day, whichever comes first.

Bear hunters are reminded to pick up a copy of the Wyoming 2017 Black Bear Hunting Regulations. Bear hunters are required to call the black bear mortality quota hotline before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting black bear. The black bear mortality quota hotline is: 1-800-264-1280. Information on hunt area closures and quotas is updated on a daily basis. Any harvested bear must be reported to a game warden, biologist, or Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office within 72 hours.