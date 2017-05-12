Black Butte High School Student Arrested For Terroristic Threats

An 18-year-old Black Butte High School student was arrested today after allegedly making terroristic threats while on the school bus this morning.

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, 18-year old Azarian Wolf was interviewed at the Rock Springs Police Department and then transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to Black Butte High School, located at 2410 College Drive today at approximately 8:00 a.m. Officers were notified by school officials that Wolf had been talking about school shootings on the bus. The investigation revealed Wolf may have had a plan to harm other students and staff.

School personnel, school administration and the police department were immediately contacted and responded to secure Wolf, at which time he was transported to the police department, interviewed, and arrested. There was no reported disruption to school activities during the investigation.

If anyone has any additional information please contact Detective Michelle Garrettson of the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1588.