Black Friday Tips From A Local Expert

Black Friday is historically the busiest shopping day of the year. With traditionally low prices and once-a-year deals, the day after Thanksgiving has become almost like a second holiday for shopping enthusiasts who love to find a great deal.

For years, WyoRadio’s Amy Romero-Griffin has been perfecting her Black Friday shopping technique. Romero-Griffin has never missed an item on her Black Friday list, and she doesn’t have to join the likes of those who push and shove to get what they want.

Below are some tips from our very own Black Friday expert to help you get the best deals on Black Friday.

Make lists – If you can, start early and have the people you shop for make a list of things they want. Have them be specific by listing sizes, colors, and even stores when applicable.

Make a budget – Figure out how much you have to spend, and divide it between each person on your list. If you are the main shopper in your family, include yourself and let your significant other know their limit on spending. This helps you not only plan, but avoid post-holiday regrets.

Make a master list – Once you have the completed lists from your family and friends, pick and choose which item(s) to get for each person. Once this list is complete, go online or to sales flyers and find the best price for the items you want to purchase.

Divide the master list – Figure out which stores you need to visit, at what specific time, and the location inside the stores you need. Get store maps online or when entering the location if they are available. This will help you plan your store visits for maximum efficiency.

Shop with a team – This is especially important on timed sales. If you have friends or family that need the same items as you, divide and conquer! Have each person wait in line and get multiples of the items you need. Once each person has the items they waited for, meet in a designated area and trade. Pro Tip : If you don't have anyone that needs the same items as you, talk to and make friends with the people in your line. Chances are someone else is wondering how to be in two places at one time! Make an agreement with your new friend to split up and each get multiples of the item you will wait for and trade items at a designated meeting spot. I have never had this fail.

Have a catcher – If you can, especially at the larger, big box stores, have a member of your team wait at the front of the store to save a place in the checkout line and usher you in when you are done with the Black Friday grab. If you can eliminate a long wait in line, you will be on to your next sale much more quickly.

Give yourself a break – As the early morning hours roll around, you may need a break. It's been a long time since your turkey dinner, and hangry shopping is not fun. Stop for a snack and a drink. It will give you the energy boost you need to keep on going.

Have patience and have FUN – Black Friday is fun, but it can (and almost certainly will) be a crazy time. People's tension will be high and the shopping competitive. Please remember, if you don't get your item, it is not worth harming someone else for it. There are other stores, other sales, other days. Also, enjoy your shopping experience. After all, it is the start of the holiday season!