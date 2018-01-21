“Bleed Green Or Orange” Community Blood Drive Challenge Monday And Tuesday

The 10th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School will kick off Monday with the Rock Springs Community Blood Drive taking place at the Bunning Freight Station from noon to 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Green River Community Blood Drive will take place at the Green River Recreation Center from noon to 6:30 p.m. A school only blood drive will take place Wednesday at RSHS and Thursday at GRHS.

Walk-ins at either location are welcomed and appointments can be made at United Blood Services web site, www.bloodhero.com

All citizens giving blood will be asked to pledge their blood to either RSHS (“I bleed orange”) or GRHS (“I bleed green”). All blood donors will be awarded at T-Shirt linked to the school of their choice. The winning school will be announced during the Thursday night’s Rock Springs/Green River girls and boys basketball games.

Last year’s winner was Rock Springs High School, ending Green River High School’s four year reign. In all, RSHS was won the event five times and GRHS four times.

The event is sponsored by WyoRadio, Premier Bone & Joint, Western Wyoming Beverages and the Wyoming High School Athletic Association.