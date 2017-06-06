BLM To Conduct Prescribed Burn In Sublette County

PINEDALE, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is planning two prescribed fires as part of multi-year projects to manage fire fuels in the area and improve local habitats. Both projects will take place on public lands administered by the High Desert District’s Pinedale Field Office. The burns will take place in June and will begin only when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn.

The Ryegrass prescribed fire project is located 1-5 miles southwest of Daniel, Wyoming and consists of three areas containing approximately 50 acres of mountain big sagebrush. Fire operations will focus on the removal of an overstory canopy in order to create openings for other plants and shrubs that are beneficial to the local habitat.

The Pine Grove Prescribed Fire project is located 15 miles southwest of Big Piney, Wyoming. The project is in the area of the Deadline Ridge located near Pine Grove Creek. There are approximately 600 acres targeted to burn in order to reduce conifer where it is encroaching on native aspen stands and to stimulate aspen regeneration within the Wyoming Mule Deer Project area.

Fire crews will implement a number of burning tactics to start and control the burns. BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when deciding the final date of the prescribed burns. Smoke may be visible to the public at some times during the operations. Fire crews will remain on scene and monitor the burn areas afterward to ensure the fire is out.

Prescribed fire is a beneficial management tool used to replicate natural wildfire. Many land management agencies conduct prescribed fire to ensure the overall improvement of land, vegetation, and wildlife. It can also help return the ecosystem to its natural composition and healthiest function.

For more information, please contact Mark Randall at 307-367-5350 or visit the Pinedale Field Office anytime from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale.

