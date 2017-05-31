BLM Continues To Help With Water and Soil Lab [PHOTOS]

[BLM Daily Story and photos provided by Tony Brown, BLM Public Affairs Specialist]

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office has helped with the Water and Soil lab for the Gifted and Talented Education program with Sweetwater County School District since 2011.

The lab introduces children to basic scientific principles, including data collection with water samples results and basic lab working practices.

This year, the BLM worked with Truman Elementary 3rd and 4th graders in Green River.

“This project serves to engage the 3rd and 4th grade students in science-based evaluation of outdoor environments,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner, Georgia Foster. “The project provides students with an outdoor research experience and opportunities to expand that experience, and learn life-lessons, including the importance of considering careers in science and technology.”