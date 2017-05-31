Latest

BLM Continues To Help With Water and Soil Lab [PHOTOS]

May 31, 2017

[BLM Daily Story and photos provided by Tony Brown, BLM Public Affairs Specialist]

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office has  helped with the Water and Soil lab for the Gifted and Talented Education program with Sweetwater County School District since 2011.

The lab introduces children to basic scientific principles, including data collection with water samples results and basic lab working practices.

This year, the BLM worked with Truman Elementary 3rd and 4th graders in Green River.

“This project serves to engage the 3rd and 4th grade students in science-based evaluation of outdoor environments,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner, Georgia Foster.  “The project provides students with an outdoor research experience and opportunities to expand that experience, and learn life-lessons, including the importance of considering careers in science and technology.”

BLM’s Georgia Foster teaches students how to determine what chemicals are in their water samples. BLM Photo

BLM’s Georgia Foster and Truman’s 3rd & 4th grade teacher assist students with lab work. BLM Photo

3rd and 4th graders test water samples. BLM Photo.

3rd and 4th graders test water samples. BLM Photo.

3rd and 4th graders test water samples. BLM Photo.

