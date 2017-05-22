BLM Firewood Permits Now Available

(Rock Springs, Wyo.) – The Bureau of Land Management is now offering Firewood permits at the Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs field offices.

The Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) began offering firewood permits on May 15, 2017 for designated wood cutting areas within the Wind River Front, Pine Mountain, Little Mountain and Prospect Mountain areas. The cost is $7.50 per cord with a two-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum. Permits are available for purchase at 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For more information, call 307-352-0336.

The Kemmerer Field Office (KFO) and Pinedale Field Office (PFO) began offering firewood permits on May 15, 2017. For both field offices, the cost is $6.00 per cord with a four-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum. Permits are available for purchase at 430 North Highway 189, Kemmerer and 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, Wyoming.

For more information, contact the Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4500 or the Pinedale Field Office at 307-367-5300. Permits are now available by mail for these two offices. Follow this link to the BLM website if you would like to order your permit through the mail. https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/forest-product-permits

The Rawlins Field Office (RFO) will offer firewood permits beginning June 1, 2017. Permits in Rawlins cost $7.50 per cord with a two-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum. Rawlines also has permits for the Lander Field Office Green Mountain area also costing $7.50 per cord with a three-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum. Permits are available for purchase at 1300 North Third Street, Rawlins, Wyoming. Permits for Green Mountain are also available at the Lander Field Office at 1335 Main Street, Lander, Wyoming. For more information, call 307-328-4200.

At all four field offices, permits can be purchased between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and maps of the designated cutting areas are available. Each field office will provide an expiration date for the permit.

Weather and road conditions may affect the start date of permit sales or the accessibility of some wood cutting areas. Permits tags must be completed and attached to the load of wood before it is removed from the cutting areas.