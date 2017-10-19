BLM High Desert District Continues Juniper Treatment On Lousy George And Currant Creek Ridge

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District plans to burn slash piles in the Lousy George and Currant Creek Ridge Juniper Project areas in the coming months. Currant Creek Ridge is located approximately two miles to the south of the Currant Creek Ranch, while Lousy George is approximately 40 miles to the south/southwest of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

These slash pile burns will take place throughout the fall, winter, and spring months. The flexible time periods are to unsure that BLM is able to conduct burns safely by ensuring fuel moisture, snow ground cover, and weather meet optimal burn conditions.

This project supports the administration’s priority of shared conservation stewardship by improving wildlife habitat, increasing livestock forage and distribution, enhancing rangeland vegetation health, reducing hazardous fuels, opening areas to new grasses and forbs, and disposing of slash. Burning piles will also reduce existing fuel loads and improve fuel breaks to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires. The project is targeting 900 acres of constructed hand piles.



For more information, please contact Jon Ziegler at 307-352-0211 or the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0256.