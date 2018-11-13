BLM Hiring Fire Fighters In High Desert District; Job Vacancies Open Today

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District will be hiring seasonal firefighter and fuels technicians to serve in the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices areas. The vacancies will be posted on the federal government employment website USAJobs.gov today, November 13th. The wildland firefighting program provides vital support for the BLM’s ongoing mission to keep communities safe and public lands healthy and productive.

The BLM will offer seasonal positions in the Engine and Prescribed Fuels programs at the General Schedule (GS) 3, 4, 5 paygrades. To apply, look for the job announcement; BLM-FIRE-2019-005-DE; Forestry Aid/Technician – Engine; Prescribed Fuels. The job announcement closes Feb 12, 2019, with early consideration through Jan. 2, 2019.

The BLM is also hiring firefighters for helicopter operations. The announcement number is BLM-FIRE-2019-007-DE; Forestry Technician – Helitack, GS-0462-04/05. The closing date is March 5, 2019, with early consideration Dec. 4, 2018.

The Department of Interior (DOI) and National Interagency Fire Center have developed a series of six YouTube videos to provide information about the DOI fire fighting program and assist applicants in each step of the federal job application process. The topics include:

How to create a USAJobs account and login; How to search for a job; How to create, build and upload a resume; How to apply; Reviewing/updating your application; Faxing and uploading documentation on the FireJobs website.

The brief videos are designed to be comprehensive and help make the federal job search website a more user-friendly experience. Here are the direct links to the videos: FIREJOBS website – https://www.firejobs.doi.gov Human Resources National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) site – https://www.nifc.gov/jobs/jobs_main.html.

For more information about the BLM High Desert District firefighting program, contact Frank Keeler at 307-352-0282. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.