BLM Holds Public Open House on Sweetwater Solar Energy Project

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) will hold a public open house on the Sweetwater Solar Energy Project.

The purpose for the open house is to introduce and describe the Project to the public and to solicit comments regarding issues, concerns, and potential alternatives. The open house will be held on Jan. 23, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY.

Sweetwater Solar, LLC has filed a right-of-way (ROW) grant application with the BLM proposing to construct, operate, maintain and decommission the proposed Sweetwater Solar Energy Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The proposed photovoltaic (PV) solar project would encompass approximately 703 acres of which 638 acres would be located on public land. The project would have an expected life of 30 years.

The proposed PV solar facility would be constructed on public land in section 14, Township 19 North, Range 109 West. The proposed 2.5-mile overhead 34.5kV electrical line would cross sections 2, 3, and 11 in Township 19 North, Range 109 West, connecting to the existing Rocky Mountain Power Raven Substation located in section 34, Township 20 North, Range 109 West.

The BLM is seeking the public’s input on the Project. A 30-day scoping period will occur from Jan. 16 through Feb. 14, 2017.

Information regarding the proposed project is posted at http://bit.ly/SweetwaterSolar. You may submit comments or request to be added to the mailing list at any time during the preparation of the EA; however, if you would like to have your comment(s) considered for inclusion in the EA, comments must be submitted by Feb. 14, 2017.

For more information about the Sweetwater Solar Energy Project, please visit http://bit.ly/SweetwaterSolar or contact Crystal Hoyt at 307-352-0322.