BLM To Host Two Wild Horse Adoption Events



The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field office will soon host two wild horse adoption events. The BLM hopes to adopt out forty horses from a facility in Nevada. All of the horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 and June 17. The second event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 and July 8. Both events are scheduled to take place at the Wild Horse Facility located on Lionkol Road.

The adoption fee for the horses is $125, and applicants must pass a pre-purchase application process.

For more information contact: Kathi Fine – (307) 352-0292 or (307) 389-2874