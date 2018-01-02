BLM To Host Wild Horse Adoption Friday And Saturday

A wild horse adoption event will take place this Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th at the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The adoption includes approximately 60 female horses of various ages which were recently gathered in the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, and Great Divide Basin herd management areas.

“The facility has a lot of wild horses available for adoption and we invite anyone interested in an alert, loyal, surefooted and hardy animal to come and see what we have to offer,” says BLM Adoption Coordinator Kathi Fine. “Once you see these wild horses, you can’t help but fall in love with them.”

The offered horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the base adoption fee of $125. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM.

BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

To reach the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile, turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit www.blm.gov/WHB.

For additional information, please contact: BLM Wild Horse Adoption Coordinator Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292.