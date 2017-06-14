BLM To Host Wild Horse Adoption This Weekend

The BLM will host the first of two adoption events this weekend. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 and June 17. The event is scheduled to take place at the Wild Horse Facility located on Lionkol Road.

The BLM hopes to adopt out forty horses from a facility in Nevada. All of the horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The adoption fee for the horses is $125, and applicants must pass a pre-purchase application process.

For more information contact: Kathi Fine – (307) 352-0292 or (307) 389-2874.