BLM To Host Wild Horse Adoption This Weekend

June 14, 2017

BLM horse corrals

The Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse corrals in Rock Springs.

The BLM will host the first of two adoption events this weekend. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 and June 17.  The event is scheduled to take place at the Wild Horse Facility located on Lionkol Road.

 

The BLM hopes to adopt out forty horses from a facility in Nevada. All of the horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The adoption fee for the horses is $125, and applicants must pass a pre-purchase application process.

For more information contact: Kathi Fine – (307) 352-0292 or (307) 389-2874.

2017 Rock Springs adoption flyer (1)
