BLM Identifies Damaged Culvert, Closes Road In Bird Canyon For Emergency Repairs

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has discovered that a collapsed culvert along the access road in Bird Canyon in Sublette County is badly damaged and compromises the integrity of the road. For the safety of all motorists and to prevent damage to vehicles traveling over that area, it is necessary to temporarily close the road for repairs.

The damage is located on a main road at an ephemeral stream crossing up Bird Canyon on the east side of the Upper Green River on BLM Rock Springs Field Office managed land. It is approximately 380 feet from the Big Canyon 1-23 well pad entrance (see map below). Cautionary flags and safety cones are in place near the crossing to help identify the area for motorists. The Rock Springs Field Office will notify the public when a repair timeline is determined.

The collapsed culvert was found during a culvert inventory for the BLM Pinedale Field Office watershed restoration project in the LaBarge project area. The extensive damage and lack of structural support for vehicles is not noticeable from the road. Motorists are warned to not attempt to cross the damaged section of the road or travel off-road to bypass the damaged area. Please drive cautiously in the area and on all BLM roads and report any hazardous road conditions immediately.

The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and safe for public use. For more information on this road closure, please contact the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0256. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.