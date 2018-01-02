BLM Issues Decision on Riley Ridge Development Project in Sublette County

PINEDALE, Wyo. – In keeping with the Department’s goal to promote America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office has today released its decision to allow Denbury Resources, Inc. to begin the Riley Ridge Development Project in Sublette County, Wyoming.

Denbury Resources, Inc. proposed to develop three natural gas wells on two well pads, upgrade about 2.4 miles of existing access roads, connect two existing shut-in wells, and install about 18 miles of flowlines. Implementation would result in about 80 acres of short-term surface disturbance on federal lands administered by the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The RRDP would create about 60 temporary jobs, mostly during construction and well development.

The BLM Pinedale Field Office released an Environmental Assessment for the project on May 10, 2017, and invited public comments. Through evaluation of resource impacts and application of numerous mitigation measures that protect resource values, the BLM was able to reach a Finding of No Significant Impact. The decision does not approve all aspects of the project evaluated in the EA. In order to complete future phases of the project, Denbury Resources, Inc. will be required to submit right-of-way applications and Sundry Notices, and the BLM or U.S. Forest Service may apply Conditions of Approval or require additional mitigation measures specific to those actions.

The USFS will issue their own decision for actions pertaining to those lands they administer.

The EA, FONSI and Decision Record are available for review at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 West Pine St., Pinedale, Wyoming, or online at https://go.usa.gov/xnPjW.

For more information, please contact Brian Roberts at 307-367-5351.