BLM Kemmerer Big Game Winter Ranges Closed

The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office is notifying the public that BLM-administered public lands in the Slate Creek, Rock Creek and Bridger Creek big game winter ranges will be closed to all motorized vehicle travel from Jan. 1 through Apr. 30.

Motorized vehicles such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, pickups and sport utility vehicles are prohibited while use of these areas by non-motorized means such as walking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and mountain biking is allowed. Highways and county roads are not subject to this closure. Motorized vehicle use on public land the remainder of the year is always limited to existing roads and two-track trails.

This annual closure has been in effect since 2002 and is necessary to protect elk, moose, pronghorn and mule deer from disruptive human activities which, during the difficult winter months, can increase the mortality rate for these animals.

The following lands are included in this seasonal closure:

The Slate Creek area south of Fontenelle Creek, west and north of Highway 189 and east of the crest of Slate Creek Ridge;

The Rock Creek area south of County Road 204/Pine Creek Road, west of the crest of Dempsey Ridge, west of Fossil Butte National Monument and north and east of Highway 30; and

The Bridger Creek area south of Highway 30, west of Fossil Ridge, west of the Bear River Divide, north of the Uinta-Lincoln County line, east of the Utah-Wyoming border and southeast of Highway 89.

Exceptions to this closure include:

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspection Service, the Lincoln and Uinta County Sheriff’s Offices and the BLM when performing official duties;

Operators of existing oil and gas facilities performing maintenance and pumping, as approved in their permits;

Livestock operators conducting permitted activities;

Utility companies conducting emergency maintenance after notifying the BLM; and

Other users who have been granted an exception by submitting a written application to the BLM for review and approval.

A map of the closed areas can be found at:

www.blm.gov/wy/st/en/field_offices/Kemmerer/recreation/closures.html.

For more information or for a map, please contact Blaine Potts at 307-828-4503.