BLM Lifts Fire Restrictions Within Sublette, Lincoln Counties

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – Due to subsiding fire danger the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is rescinding the Stage 1 fire restrictions for public lands within the boundaries of Sublette and Lincoln Counties effective October 8, 2018. This decision was reached in coordination with county partners. Partnerships and inclusion are vital to managing sustainable, working public lands managed by the BLM.

Please note that this decision does not affect the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming, which continue to restrict:

Discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

For more information about BLM Wyoming fire restrictions please visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.