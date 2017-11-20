BLM Offers Christmas Tree Permits For Sale Starting Friday

The Bureau of Land Management will offer Christmas tree permits for sale starting November 24, 2017.

Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use on BLM-administered lands.

A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and at some BLM offices.

Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Trees may not be cut within a wilderness area, wilderness study area, timber sale area, or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds.

Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann spruce, sub-alpine fir, Douglas fir, ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine as the best species to cut for your Christmas tree. Christmas trees harvested from aspen stands and riparian areas will contribute to forest health and improve wildlife habitat.

It is the purchaser’s responsibility to not trespass on private land and to make sure you’re cutting the tree in the correct area. Be prepared for winter weather and high country conditions.

For more information call your local BLM office:

Buffalo Field Office (307) 684-1100

Casper Field Office (307) 261-7600

Cody Field Office (307) 578-5900

Kemmerer Field Office (307) 828-4500

Lander Field Office (307) 332-8400

Newcastle Field Office (307) 746-6600

Pinedale Field Office (307) 367-5300

Rawlins Field Office (307) 328-4200

Rock Springs Field Office (307) 352-0256

Worland Field Office (307) 347-5100

Wyoming State Office (307) 775-6314