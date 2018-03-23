BLM Opens Public Comment Period on Riley Ridge to Natrona Pipeline Project

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. —The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Riley Ridge to Natrona Pipeline Project today, opening up a 45-day public comment period.

Proposed by Denbury Green Pipeline-Riley Ridge, LLC, the project would create approximately 380 direct jobs during the two-year construction period while generating $1.7 million in state and local taxes during construction. It is expected to generate $778,000 of tax revenues during operations. The project would construct pipelines of various sizes along a 243-mile linear right-of-way through Fremont, Sublette, Sweetwater and Natrona counties.

Rights-of-way of varying width would be granted for both construction and operation of the pipelines. These rights-of-way are typically larger during the construction phase and shrink down for the permanent operation phase. The Riley Ridge Sweetening Plant, access roads, power lines, injection wells, and other small facilities are also planned as part of the project.

The Draft EIS can be reviewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3a5 or at any of the following BLM field office locations:

BLM Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, Wyoming

BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, Wyoming

BLM Rawlins Field Office, 1300 North Third Street, Rawlins, Wyoming

BLM Lander Field Office, 1335 Main Street, Lander, Wyoming

BLM Casper Field Office, 2987 Prospector Drive, Casper, Wyoming

The public comment period will close on May 7, 2018. Comments should be submitted to the BLM during the public meetings; by email: BLM_WY_RRNP@blm.gov; faxed to 307-352-0329; or mailed or delivered to the BLM, Attn: Mark Mackiewicz, 280 Hwy 191 N., Rock Springs, WY 82901.

The BLM will host public meetings on the following dates and locations:

April 9, 2018 – Ramada Plaza Riverside, 300 W F Street, Casper, Wyoming

April 10, 2018 – Rodeway Inn Pronghorn Lodge, 150 E Main Street, Lander, Wyoming

April 11, 2018 – Marbleton Town Hall, 10700 Highway 189, Marbleton, Wyoming

April 12, 2018 – BLM High Desert District Office 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask the BLM to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, they cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

People who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the individual listed below during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message or question with the below individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

For more information, please contact Mark Mackiewicz at 435-636-3616.