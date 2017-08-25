BLM Pinedale Field Office invites public to campground cleanup for 2017 National Public Lands Day

PINEDALE, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is inviting families, individuals, clubs and organizations to help cleanup and complete needed maintenance at the Warren Bridge Campground and recreation area on the Green River, north of Pinedale. The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. This event is part of a celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, located at 1625 W. Pine Street. The group will then travel to the site and start cleanup at 9 a.m. The event will run until approximately noon.

Proper work attire including hats, long pants, sturdy shoes, sunscreen and insect repellent are highly recommended. Water, gloves, and safety glasses will be provided. Volunteers will also receive National Public Lands Day t-shirts and participation certificates.

Each year, NPLD is a highly-anticipated opportunity for the BLM to partner with communities to support conservation in a multiple-use capacity. It began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites, and has since greatly increased in interest and participation. In 2013, approximately 175,000 volunteers worked at 2,237 sites in every state, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the event, contact BLM’s Kellie Roadifer, 307-367-5309.

For more information about NPLD, visit: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/volunteers/national-public-lands-day

