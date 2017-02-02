BLM Pinedale Holds Combined Pinedale Anticline Annual Planning Meetings

The Bureau of Land Management will hold combined Pinedale Anticline Project Area wildlife, air, water and operator planning meetings on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 W. Pine St., Pinedale, WY, from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. There will be a lunch break for about an hour, but lunch will not be provided.

In the past, separate meetings on different days covered all the topics, but this year all the topics are being covered on the same day (Feb. 16) in two sessions (morning and afternoon).

The morning session (8 a.m. – noon) is the annual wildlife planning meeting. Topics include: required wildlife monitoring and summaries relating to the Sublette Mule Deer Mitigation project.

The afternoon session (1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) is the annual air, water and operator meeting(s). Topics include: socioeconomics, air quality, water quality/monitoring, reclamation and operator development projections and reports.

The two session meetings are open to the public who will have opportunities for questions and comments.

For information, about the Pinedale Anticline Project Area and a meeting agenda, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/wy/st/en/field_offices/Pinedale/anticline/planning.html or contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309.