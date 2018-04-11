BLM Pinedale Hosting Pinedale Anticline Annual Planning Meetings

(PINEDALE, Wyo.) – The Bureau of Land Management will host the combined Pinedale Anticline Project Area wildlife, air, water and operator planning meetings on Thursday, April 26, at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 W. Pine St., Pinedale, WY, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In the past, separate meetings on different days covered all the topics, but this year all the topics are being covered on April 26 in two sessions (morning and afternoon).

The morning session, from 8:30 a.m. – noon, is the annual wildlife planning meeting. Topics include required wildlife monitoring and summaries relating to the Sublette Mule Deer Mitigation project.

The afternoon session, from 1-5 p.m., is the annual air, water, and operator meeting. Topics include socioeconomics, air quality, water quality/monitoring, reclamation and operator development projections and reports.

The meetings are open to the public. There will be an opportunity for questions and comments.

For information about the Pinedale Anticline Project Area and a meeting agenda, please visit: www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htm or contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309.