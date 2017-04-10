BLM Pinedale Road Washed Out

The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is to informing the public that a section of Burma Road in Sublette County has washed out.

The washout on Burma Road is approximately 8 miles north of Luman Road. Traveling from Highway 351 the washout is south of Blue Rim. Flagging is posted at the washout to notify motorists.

Through travel from Highway 351 to Luman Road is not possible on Burma Road at this time. Access to Luman Road can be achieved from Jonah North Road or multiple locations off Highway 191.

The Pinedale Field Office will advise the public when a repair timeline has been determined.

The BLM respectfully asks the public to not attempt to cross the washed out section of road or travel off road to bypass the washout.

Please drive cautiously in the area and on all BLM roads.

For more information, contact the BLM Pinedale Field Office at 307-367-5300.