BLM Releases Camping Summer Safety Tips

As the busy summer season approaches, the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District encourages visitors to enjoy their public lands and remember some simple camping guidelines.

Camping is limited to 14 days within a 28-consecutive-day period. After the 14th day of occupation, campers must move outside a five-mile radius of the previous location. Most developed campgrounds on BLM-administered lands are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and include fire rings, picnic tables and vault-style toilets. Also, most BLM developed campgrounds do not have potable water, so remember to bring plenty of water. While some campgrounds have trash cans, visitors should come prepared to pack out their trash. Leaving your campsite clean saves taxpayer money and ensures the next visitor can enjoy the campsite. Campfires are allowed unless fire restrictions are in place, so please check with your local BLM office for restrictions.

If you choose to camp at a dispersed site, please select a site that is already established and at least 100 feet away from water sources. Remember to leave no trace and dispose of trash and human waste properly. In undeveloped areas, use stoves, grills, portable fire pans or an existing rock fire rings for campfires.

Some recreation areas are in bear habitat so visitors should be Bear Aware and know how to keep campsites safe. Do not leave food where bears can find it and use bear-resistant containers to store food.

If planning to recreate in the Killpecker Sand Dunes, there is a new requirement for all recreation vehicles to be equipped with a safety flag. Glass containers are prohibited in the Sand Dunes recreation area.

Local BLM field offices are available to provide information, safety tips, important updates and maps for sale. For a list of offices, please visit: www.blm.gov/wy

Also visit the BLM’s Know before you go website at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/know-before-you-go.