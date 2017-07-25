BLM Releases Proposal For Direct Sale In Lincoln County

Kemmerer, WY.- Today the BLM released a proposed Resource Management Plan Amendment and Environmental Assessment that identifies and allows for the direct sale of a 2.8-acre parcel of public land to Teichert Brothers, LLC. The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve, and as this parcel is an isolated tract surrounded by lands owned by Teichert Brothers, LLC and has no public access, it is difficult and uneconomical to manage as public land.

This begins a 30-day public protest period that will close on Friday, August 25, 2017. Protests must be submitted in writing by Friday, August 25, 2017 to:

Regular Mail:

Director (210)

Attention: Protest Coordinator WO-210

P.O. Box 71383

Washington D.C. 20021-1383

Overnight Mail:

Director (210)

Attention: Protest Coordinator WO-210

20 M Street SE, Room 2134LM

Washington, D.C. 2003

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Further information is available at bit.ly/TeichertLandsale or contact Kelly Lamborn at (307) 828-4505 or klamborn@blm.gov .