BLM Reminds Public Of Use Restrictions at Scab Creek Recreation Area

PINEDALE, Wyo. – With the summer months approaching, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public of use guidelines at the Scab Creek Recreation Area and Campgrounds. The Scab Creek area receives sizable amounts of visitation and the guidelines are in place to accommodate the large number of diverse user groups.

Campers with large vehicles like animal or travel trailers should use the designated large vehicle campground. This campground is recommended for vehicles that have a combined length of 50 feet or more. This is the only campground at Scab Creek that allows pack animals.

Campers with small vehicles like cars, trucks or small trailers should use the designated small vehicle campground. This campground is for vehicles that have a combined length of 50 feet or less. Please remember that pack animals are not permitted within the small vehicle campground.

The pack animal staging area is for larger vehicles with trailers and visitors with pack animals who are not camping.

Backpackers wishing to park for overnight trips should park in one of the designated backpacker parking areas. Please remember that pack animals are not permitted in either of the backpacker parking areas.

Signs are posted at the Scab Creek Recreation Area to aid the public in parking and camping in the correct areas.

The BLM requests appropriate use of the various parking, camping, and staging areas to accommodate all public land users and minimize user conflicts. As always, the BLM encourages people to visit their public lands.

Contact the BLM Pinedale Office with questions at 307-367-5300.