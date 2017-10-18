BLM To Remove Garbage Cans At Recreation Sites

KEMMERER, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management will be removing dumpsters at all but one of its recreation sites during the winter season.



The public is required to pack out all trash at Weeping Rock, Tailrace, Slate Creek, Names Hill, and Pine Creek until they are returned next spring. The dumpster at the Fontenelle Creek Campground will remain throughout the winter for recreationists’ use. The Fontenelle Creek Recreation area is located on the west side of Fonetenelle Reservoir about 35 miles north of Kemmerer, Wyoming and 10 miles south of La Barge, Wyoming.



Dumpsters at any BLM recreational site are for visitor use only. Dumping of household items, construction waste, or any other refuse is strictly prohibited.

For questions or comments, please contact Angela Beley, Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4508.