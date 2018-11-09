BLM Replaces Damaged Culvert, Reopens Bird Canyon Road

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) replaced a collapsed culvert and reopened the access road in Bird Canyon in Sublette County, November 7th. The culvert was badly damaged and compromised the safety of vehicles traveling on the road. For public safety, the BLM immediately closed the road on October 24th.

Advertisement

Contractors for Urban Oil and Gas Group, LLC completed the repairs on October 28th, including replacing the damaged culvert and re-contouring the road surface. BLM personnel inspected the repairs and reopened the road for public use. As always the general public and industry personnel are advised to use caution when traveling in the back country.

The culvert is located on a main road at an ephemeral stream crossing up Bird Canyon on the east side of the Upper Green River on BLM Rock Springs Field Office managed land. The damage was discovered in October 2018 during an inventory for the BLM Pinedale Field Office watershed restoration project in the LaBarge project area.

Advertisement

The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and safe for public use. Please call the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0256 to report damaged roads or other hazards on public land in the area. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.