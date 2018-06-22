BLM Rock Springs Closes Chapel Canyon Road Due to Wash Out

Photo Credit: Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office regrets to inform the public that a section of the Chapel Canyon road in Sublette County has washed out.

The washout occurred approximately 1.5 miles south of where Chapel Canyon Road intersects BLM Reardon Draw Road #5401, impacting an approximate 20-by-20 foot area.

The BLM has placed cautionary flagging and cones near the washout to notify motorists. The Rock Springs Field Office will advise the public when a repair timeline has been determined.

The BLM respectfully asks the public to not attempt to cross the washed out section of road or travel off-road to bypass the washout. Please drive cautiously in the area and on all BLM roads.

For more information, contact the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0256.