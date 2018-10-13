BLM Rock Springs Field Office to Host Open House for Multiple Fuel Treatments, Forest Health Projects

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is initiating public scoping for multiple fuels treatments and forest health projects within the Rock Springs Field Office. The projects cover a large area from Little Mountain to the Wind River Front. The BLM is analyzing the projects as part of our ongoing commitment to keep public lands healthy and accessible by improving forest health and sagebrush habitat, and minimizing the threat of catastrophic wildfire.

The projects being considered focus on creating fuel breaks to reduce the extent of fires and reducing fuel loading to minimize fire intensity. They also target Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) projects to better protect structures and private lands from wildland fires. Forest health would be improved by treating aspen groves and sub-alpine fir trees in various locations. The projects include:

Pine Mountain Forest Health Treatment – 613 Acres

Little Mountain Fuels Treatment – 178 Acres

Wind River WUI and Forest Health Treatment – 1,858 Acres

Red Creek / Lizzie Spring Fuels treatment – 2,113 Acres

Iron Mountain Fuels treatment – 3,614 Acres

A public open house meeting to initiate scoping for several of the projects is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4–7 p.m. at the Rock Springs Field Office (280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs).The BLM values your diverse views. For more details about each treatment project, visit www.eplanning.blm.gov . To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming .