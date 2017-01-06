BLM Seeking Volunteers For Bald Eagle Survey

The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is seeking volunteers to assist with a national mid-winter bald eagle survey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, according to a press release from the BLM.

Volunteers should meet at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at 1625 W. Pine St. in Pinedale, Wyoming, to be assigned survey routes along public roads in Sublette County, Wyoming, and receive instructions on survey methods and eagle identification. Two-person observation teams are needed so that one person can safely drive while the other observes and documents eagles.

Since 1979, federal and state agencies as well as volunteers from the public have counted bald eagles throughout the U.S. every January. By monitoring and estimating national and regional count trends, an index of the total winter bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has been established.

For more information, please contact Josh Hemenway at 307-367-5322