BLM Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Oil and Gas Development in Carbon County

RAWLINS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office has released four environmental assessments for oil and gas development in Carbon County.

In total, the four EAs analyze the construction of eight well pads and access roads and the drilling of eight oil wells and one natural gas well. Each of the EAs are available for review and comment through Dec. 3, 2017. Comments can be submitted through the ePlanning link listed for each project by clicking on the “Comment on Document” button.

The Page Federal 32-6, C&C Cattle 24-2D, C&C Cattle 24-1 and Whistlepig Federal 21-13H project proposed by GRMR Oil and Gas, LLC analyzes three new access roads and three well pads for four new oil and gas wells. To review the document and comment, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xnjv9 .

GRMR’s Federal 2-12 and Federal 5-7H wells project analyzes well pads for two new oil wells and construction of an access road. To review the document and comment, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xnZAS

GRMR’s Morgan Federal 9-8 1H well project analyzes construction, drilling, and production of an oil well, well pad and access road. To review the document and comment, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xnZAn

Vanguard’s Sierra Madre Federal 19-19 and Sierra Madre Federal 20-19 wells EA analyzes the construction of two well pads, upgrading an existing access road, construction of a new access road, construction of two gas pipelines, construction of two condensate collection lines and the drilling/completion of two oil wells. To review the document and comment, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xnZAR

All the proposed wells are located within the Little Snake River Valley, northeast of Savery, Wyoming, in Carbon County.

Please note that any identifying information included in the comment, such as mailing address, phone number or e-mail address, may be made public if the comment is published. While you may ask in your comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For more information on the GRMR wells, please contact David Hilliard at 307-328-4254.

For more information on the Vanguard wells, please contact Ray Ogle at 307-328-4303.