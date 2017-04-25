BLM Seeks Public Comments on November 2017 Oil & Gas Lease Parcels

(ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.) – The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is seeking public comments on the environmental assessment (EA) for the November 2017 Notice of Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale parcel offering.

Forty-seven parcels totaling 74,136 acres will be offered within the district, including 8 parcels in the Rawlins Field Office, 3 in the Pinedale Field Office, and 36 in the Kemmerer Field Office. No parcels in the Rock Springs Field Office were nominated.

An EA addresses the impacts of offering 47 parcels that are available for oil and gas leasing. The EA is available online at http://bit.ly/2gd4YGY.

Public comments are an essential component of the National Environmental Policy Act process. The public is encouraged to identify issues, concerns, ideas or mitigation opportunities not currently addressed in the EA to help ensure the best possible analysis. Written comments may be mailed or delivered to the BLM, Attn: Tyler Morrison, PO Box 2407, Rawlins, WY 82301-2407; faxed to 307-328-4224; or emailed toBLM_WY_HDD_Nov_Parcels@blm.gov with “November 2017 Lease Parcels” in the subject line. Comments must be postmarked or delivered by May 24, 2017.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, please contact Tyler Morrison at 307-328-4205.