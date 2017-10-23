BLM Seeks Public Comments on Second Quarter 2018 Oil and Gas Lease Parcels

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.— The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is seeking public comments on the environmental assessment for the Second Quarter 2018 Notice of Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale parcel offering.

One hundred and sixty-three parcels totaling 199,298.57 acres will be offered within the district. This includes nine parcels in the Kemmerer Field Office, one parcel in the Pinedale Field Office, 106 parcels in the Rawlins Field Office, 38 parcels in the Rock Springs Field Office, and three parcels in both the Rawlins and Lander field offices, and six parcels in both the Rawlins and Rock Springs field offices.

The environmental assessment addresses the impacts of offering the 163 parcels that are available for oil and gas leasing. The assessment is available at http://bit.ly/2yh383l.

Comments will be accepted until Nov. 22. Comments are accepted via via e-mail and can be sent to blm_wy_hdd_may_parcels@blm.gov with “Second Quarter 2018 Lease Parcels” in the subject line, or fax them to 307-352-0329. Alternatively, comments may be mailed or delivered to:

BLM High Desert District

Attn: Phillip Blundell

280 Highway 191 N.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Any identifying information included with the comment, such as mailing address, phone number or e-mail address may be made public if the comment is published. The BLM cannot guarantee that requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review will be honored.

For more information, please contact Phillip Blundell at 307-352-0227.

People who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact Blundell during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message. Replies will be made during normal business hours.