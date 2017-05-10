BLM Seeks Public Input on Riley Ridge Development

(Pinedale, Wyo) – The BLM’s Pinedale Field Office has taken an important step toward finalizing analysis of The Riley Ridge Development in Sublette County, Wyoming by releasing a Draft Environmental Assessment. The release of the EA begins a 30-day public comment period that will close on June 8, 2017. The EA is available for review at http://bit.ly/2pz1ouz.

The project is being proposed by Denbury Resources, Inc. to develop four natural gas wells on approximately 25 acres. The proposed development also includes upgrading 2.4 miles of existing access roads, connecting two existing shut-in wells, and installation of approximately 18 miles of flowlines requiring about 100 acres of short-term surface disturbance. The project would create about 60 temporary jobs per year mostly during construction and well development activities.

Written comments should be emailed to blm_wy_rrudp@blm.gov. To ensure comments are appropriately routed please include “RRUDP Comment” in the subject line.

Public comments are also being accepted by mail delivery to the following address:

BLM Pinedale Field Office

Attn: Brian Roberts

1625 West Pine Street

P.O. Box 768

Pinedale, WY 82941

Comments are most useful when they substantively address specific issues, concerns, ideas or mitigation opportunities.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, please contact Brian Roberts at 307-367-5351.