BLM takes important step on first commercial solar project on Wyoming public lands

The Bureau of Land Management, Rock Springs Field Office released the environmental assessment for the Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility yesterday, opening a 15-day public comment period. The Sweetwater Solar project is the first solar project proposed on BLM-managed public lands in Wyoming.

Proposed by Sweetwater Solar, LLC, the 80-megawatt Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility would create up to 150 jobs during the six-month construction period and produce enough electricity to power 17,000 homes, according to the BLM. The project could generate local tax revenue for Sweetwater County of $421,200 and $616,500 for the State of Wyoming. The project is located in Sweetwater County approximately 11 miles northwest of the city of Green River along the southern and northern sides of State Highway 372.

The environmental assessment can be reviewed and the public can submit comments online at https://go.usa.gov/xQC2Z.

The public comment period will close April 24, 2018. Comments should be submitted to the BLM by using the website above; or mailed or delivered to the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, Attn: Crystal Hoyt, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Spring, WY 82901.

Those who use a telecommunication device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-977-8339 to contact the individual listed below during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message or question with the below individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

For more information, please contact Crystal Hoyt at 307-352-0322.