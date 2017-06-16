BLM Wild Horse Adoption Today And Tomorrow

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse adoption at the BLM Wild Horse Holding Facility located on Lionkol Road.

This weekend’s event is the first of two adoptions hosted the BLM this summer.

The BLM has 40 horses available for adoption. BLM District Manager Tim Wakefield says the hope of the adoption is to find good homes for the horses. Wakefield also said the adoption gives those who love horses the chance to adopt a horse without the huge expense.

BLM Adoption Coordinator, Kathi Fine, says the BLM requires all who want to adopt to fill out an application. Part of the application process requires applicants to have a minimum of 400 square feet living space per horse and for horses older than 18 months, or who are untrained, have a minimum of a six foot fence.

BLM Public Affairs Specialist Tony Brown says the adoption fee is $125 and all the money goes back into the wild horse program.

The event will go until 3 p.m. today and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, June 17.