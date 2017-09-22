BLM Wild Horse Facility To Close Temporarily

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be closed from Sept. 22, 2017 through Jan. 2, 2018, to allow wild horses removed from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin Herd Management Areas to acclimate to their new environment.



No public tours or adoptions will be conducted during the closure; however, the public viewing kiosk will remain open.

For future tours or adoptions, please contact BLM’s Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292.