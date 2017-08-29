BLM Wild Horse Gather Scheduled For Fall Of 2017

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management today released its decision to gather and remove wild horses within the Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, and Adobe Town herd management areas. The decision demonstrates the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.

After Sept. 15, wild horses will be gathered and removed in order to return populations to within appropriate management levels within the herd management areas. This action is in response to the results of the 2017 census flights that determined wild horse populations are exceeding the appropriate management level. A total of 2,836 wild horses were surveyed within the three herd management areas. The appropriate management level is 1,765 horses. These limits on the number of wild horses that certain areas can handle are indicated in Resource Management Plans.

Additionally, the BLM has received a written request to remove wild horses from private lands within the herd management areas. The BLM Rock Springs Field Office entered into a Consent Decree in April 2013. The Consent Decree requires the periodic removal of wild horses from these herd management areas based on the results of census flights.

The environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and decision record are available at http://bit.ly/2sL83rI . The decision is subject to administrative review through the appeal process, which is outlined in the decision record.

Wild horses essentially have no natural predators, resulting in a rapid increase in population. If not appropriately managed, herds double in size every four to five years. To maintain wild horses in good physical condition and to protect the health of public land, the BLM must manage their population growth.

Wild horses that are removed will be available for adoption to qualified applicants. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-486-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.